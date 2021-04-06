He added that the present state government was repeating the mistakes of past governments in such scenarios. Talking tough does not do any good, it will only push the other person to take a tougher stance on an issue. “All issues raised by our members are solvable amicably and if the government wants to take tough stand, so be it,” he said.

Strike of transport employees during Covid is not right: Minister Lakshmana Sawadi

Meanwhile, in a second appeal made to road transport employees’ unions in the state urging them to cancel plans of an indefinite strike from April 7, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi cited the model code of conduct, which is in place for the upcoming bypolls, as the hindrance for the government to take a decision on revising their salaries.

In case of Corona, protest is not good. There is no hope in the wake of the election. The Code of Conduct for the 4th of May is in force. It must be put forward. I called everyone yesterday to discuss the issue of the strike of the transport workers. I called a meeting with labor leaders today. Had a discussion with them. “The decision will be taken after noon,” Transport Minister Lakshmana Sawadi said in a statement.

Reiterating that an indefinite strike would cause inconvenience to the general public, Savadi said, “The government is unable to make any announcement on pay revision as the Model Code of Conduct is already in place in Bidar, Raichur and Belagavi (for the upcoming bypolls). It is mandatory that prior permission is sought from the Election Commission (EC) and we have already approached them in this regard.” The four-day strike by employees in December last year had crippled transport services across the state.