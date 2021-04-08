Kannur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for coronavirus. The Chief Minister, who is 75 years old, tested positive on Thursday. “Currently, he has no complications. He is at his house in Kannur. He will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College shortly,” the Chief Minister’s Office told TNM. As of now, the Chief Minister is asymptomatic and further treatment will be based on instructions from doctors.

The Chief Minister had a recent public interaction on April 6, Tuesday, when he spoke to media persons after casting his vote in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections. CM Pinarayi’s daughter Veena Vijayan had tested positive on April 6, and had come to cast her vote on polling day in a PPE kit after 6 pm, which was the period allotted for COVID-19 patients to vote.

Instructions have been given to all those who had direct contact with the Chief Minister in the past few days to self-quarantine and monitor their health. It is also likely that a medical board comprising an expert panel of doctors will be formed to treat the Chief Minister.

Pinarayi Vijayan had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 3. He had taken his first dose at the Government Women and Children’s Hospital in Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram. The 75-year-old CM was also observed for 30 minutes, as per protocol, for any adverse effects of the vaccine. On exiting the hospital later, he told media persons that the experience was good.