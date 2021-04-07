Karnataka Bank has promoted three of its deputy general managers viz., Raja B S, Nirmal Kumar Kechappa Hegde and Ravichandran S as General Managers.

Raja BS is a postgraduate in commerce, a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB), certified bank trainer and also a certified credit professional.

He started his career in the bank in 1990 as an officer and has worked both at operational and administrative levels at various locations. Upon his elevation to the cadre of chief manager in 2011, Raja B S, served at HO, vigilance department and HO, HR & IR department. He was elevated as assistant general manager in 2014 and headed the Hyderabad region. He was elevated to the cadre of deputy general manager in 2017 and headed various departments at Head Office namely the planning & development department, new business department, transformation cell and HO, credit sales (Large & Mid-Corporate) till April 2019. He has been heading Bengaluru Region since May 2019.

On promotion as General Manager, he will be in charge of branch banking and digital channels department of the Bank at head office.

Nirmal Kumar Kechappa Hegde is a postgraduate in commerce, company secretary (Inter) and a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Nirmal Kumar Kechappa Hegde started his career in the Bank in 1987 as an officer. Initially, he served at various branches across the country. Upon his elevation, to the cadre of chief manager in 2005 he served at the Delhi regional office and New Delhi Overseas branch. He was elevated as assistant general manager in 2010, and headed Hyderabad Region of the Bank till May 2012 and served at HO, credit department from May 2012 to March 2014. On his promotion to the cadre of deputy general manager in 2014, he headed HO, mid-corporate credit and Agri support group till May 2017. He has been heading HO, compliance department as the chief compliance officer of the Bank since May 2017 to date.

On promotion as the general manager, he will be overall in charge of the inspection and audit department, IS audit department and head of the internal audit of the Bank.

Ravichandran S is a graduate in science and a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

Ravichandran S started his career in the Bank in 1986. He has served in various branches across the country rising through the ranks before being promoted as a chief manager in 2011. Ravichandran S headed New Delhi Corporate Finance Branch till May 2015. He was elevated as assistant general manager in 2015 and headed Mumbai Corporate Finance Branch. In his tenure as assistant general manager, he headed the Chennai region from May 2017 to October 2017. He was promoted to the cadre of deputy general manager and headed the Delhi region of the Bank from November 2017 to April 2019. He has been heading the HO, credit marketing department since May 2019 till date.

On promotion as general manager, he will be overall in charge of credit sanctions.