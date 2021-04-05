From Pg 1

In comparison between 2020 and 2021, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India stood at 258 including 39 foreigners on March 20 last year, while 43,846 new infections were reported in the country this year on the same date.

In terms of the death toll, 714 fatalities were reported on April 2, the highest in over 6 months. The daily toll of 336 was the highest last year on December 25.

India’s active COVID-19 tally has Maharashtra (43,1896) at the top, followed by Chhattisgarh (38,450), Karnataka (39,111), Kerala (28,206), Tamil Nadu (21,958) and Punjab (25,314). While Arunachal Pradesh stood the lowest in the tally with just 8 active cases, followed by Lakshadweep (36), Mizoram (41), Sikkim (51) and Andaman and Nicobar (57).

As India continues to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases, the last one week data of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country is as followed — on March 30 (56,211 cases and 271 deaths), March 31 (53,480 cases and 354 deaths), April 1 (72,330 new cases and 459 deaths), April 2 (81,466 cases and 469 deaths ), April 3 (89,129 cases and 714 deaths) and April 4 (93,249 cases and 513 deaths).

The 1-lakh mark breach was recorded a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting and directed senior officials to send teams comprising public health experts and clinicians to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, which have emerged as the worst-hit in terms of mortality over the last two weeks.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday had said that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, if implemented with seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a special campaign for COVID-appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places and workplaces and health facilities will be organised from April 6 to April 14.

The Health Ministry said that the doubling time of COVID-19 cases is down to 115.4 days. About 490 deaths were also reported on Sunday, with Maharashtra accounting for 222.

The situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh is of serious concern. As of date, Maharashtra has contributed 57 per cent of total cases in the country in the last 14 days and 47 per cent of deaths in the country during the same period. In Maharashtra, the total number of new cases per day has touched 47,913 which is more than double its earlier peak.

Punjab has contributed 4.5 per cent of the total number of cases in the country in the last 14 days. However, it has contributed 16.3 per cent of the total number of deaths, which is a matter of serious concern.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh has contributed 4.3 per cent of total cases in the country over the last 14 days. Its contribution in total death has exceeded 7 per cent during the same period. The 10 high burden States and UTs are contributing 91.4 per cent of total cases and 90.9 per cent of total deaths in the country.

On April 2, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country in which it was pointed out that eleven States and Union Territories (UTs) were showing a surge in daily cases and they have not shown a commensurate increase in enforcement of containment activities.

These states and UTs have been categorised as “states of grave concern” on account of their high and rising daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 7,91,05,163, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.