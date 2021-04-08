Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister

Basavaraj Bommai on

Wednesday appealed to Karnataka State Road Transport

Corporation (KSRTC) workers to not go on strike, saying

that the issues implementing

the sixth pay commission will

be discussed after the bypolls.

Speaking to the media, he

said: “We are with the transport employees we stand with

them and fulfill their demands. We already had several talks belongs to issues implementing the sixth pay

commission. It will be further

discussed after the elections

as there is a code of conduct

now.”

Going on strike doesn’t solve

any problem at this point of

time, the Minister added.

Bus services were affected

and commuters were stranded

in Bengaluru on Wednesday

as KSRTC employees went

on an indefinite strike over

their demand for revision of

salary.

The KSRTC has issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.

KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the

following demands: salary

hike, permanent job, wages,

and shifts. The employees are

working as contract workers

in the department.

Several meetings were held

previously with transport association and organisation

with the transport minister,

state Deputy Chief Minister

and also with Chief Minister,

but nothing fruitful emerged.

Belagavi Lok Sabha and the

assembly segments of Basavakalyan and Maski – going

to the polls on April 17.

Full protection to bus

transport workers

reporting for duty

Even as the striking employees of State Road Transport

Corporations as well as those

of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

(BMTC) have refused to heed

the fervent appeals from the

State Government to call off

their agitation to press for

their demand of granting 6th

Pay Commission pay scales

on par with all government

employees, Home Minister

Basavaraj Bommai has assured that the police will provide full protection to those

coming for duty.

Bommai, who also heads the

Law and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, speaking to

reporters in Humnabad of Bidar district, appealed to the

striking bus drivers and conductors to resume duty in the

interests of the travelling public, employees and students.

The Minister has been busy in

campaigning for the BJP candidate in Basavakalyan assembly constituency by-election.

The Home Minister made it

clear that he has given instructions to the Director

General of Police Praveen

Sood and all other Superintendents of Police in the districts, to provide protection to

the transport employees willing to report for duty.

“Many people are affected by

the strike. We can see the

problems of the public. All

transport corporations are under loss. If we strengthen

these corporations, then only

we can protect the interest of

transport department

employees,’’ he said requesting the striking employees to

end their strike.

Bommai said, “We have to

protect corporations and the

salary of employees should

also be enhanced. We can do

this by hard work. I request

all employees of transport department to come for work. It

is my humble appeal. Don’t

let people suffer.’’