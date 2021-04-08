Bengaluru
Karnataka Home Minister
Basavaraj Bommai on
Wednesday appealed to Karnataka State Road Transport
Corporation (KSRTC) workers to not go on strike, saying
that the issues implementing
the sixth pay commission will
be discussed after the bypolls.
Speaking to the media, he
said: “We are with the transport employees we stand with
them and fulfill their demands. We already had several talks belongs to issues implementing the sixth pay
commission. It will be further
discussed after the elections
as there is a code of conduct
now.”
Going on strike doesn’t solve
any problem at this point of
time, the Minister added.
Bus services were affected
and commuters were stranded
in Bengaluru on Wednesday
as KSRTC employees went
on an indefinite strike over
their demand for revision of
salary.
The KSRTC has issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.
KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the
following demands: salary
hike, permanent job, wages,
and shifts. The employees are
working as contract workers
in the department.
Several meetings were held
previously with transport association and organisation
with the transport minister,
state Deputy Chief Minister
and also with Chief Minister,
but nothing fruitful emerged.
Belagavi Lok Sabha and the
assembly segments of Basavakalyan and Maski – going
to the polls on April 17.
Full protection to bus
transport workers
reporting for duty
Even as the striking employees of State Road Transport
Corporations as well as those
of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
(BMTC) have refused to heed
the fervent appeals from the
State Government to call off
their agitation to press for
their demand of granting 6th
Pay Commission pay scales
on par with all government
employees, Home Minister
Basavaraj Bommai has assured that the police will provide full protection to those
coming for duty.
Bommai, who also heads the
Law and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, speaking to
reporters in Humnabad of Bidar district, appealed to the
striking bus drivers and conductors to resume duty in the
interests of the travelling public, employees and students.
The Minister has been busy in
campaigning for the BJP candidate in Basavakalyan assembly constituency by-election.
The Home Minister made it
clear that he has given instructions to the Director
General of Police Praveen
Sood and all other Superintendents of Police in the districts, to provide protection to
the transport employees willing to report for duty.
“Many people are affected by
the strike. We can see the
problems of the public. All
transport corporations are under loss. If we strengthen
these corporations, then only
we can protect the interest of
transport department
employees,’’ he said requesting the striking employees to
end their strike.
Bommai said, “We have to
protect corporations and the
salary of employees should
also be enhanced. We can do
this by hard work. I request
all employees of transport department to come for work. It
is my humble appeal. Don’t
let people suffer.’’
