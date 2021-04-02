The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) informed the high court that it will start shifting horses in a phased manner.

The court was told that negotiations are being held to move 200 out of the 800-plus horses to a facility on Yelahanka Road and in addition, stables are also being repaired.

However, a division bench headed by chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the club to submit a detailed affidavit in this regard.

Seeking that the state government must be made a party, the BTC claimed that there is an interim order of status quo vis-a-vis BTC premises, passed by the Supreme Court on September 7, 2010 in a proceeding in which the government is a party.

The club also asserted that it has been conducting activities for the past 100 years and the government is also getting revenue through taxes collected from racing activities.

The bench, however, declined the BTC request, pointing out the same had not been sought by the petitioner in the PIL. The club has to approach the SC for necessary relief.

On the last occasion, the court had pointed out that as per the report submitted by Animal Welfare Board of India, about 80% of stables at BTC do not conform to guidelines because of height and roofing and are unsafe for horses. The club was directed to submit it’s response regarding shifting of the animals. The court is hearing a PIL filed by CUPA.