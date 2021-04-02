Vijay’s action-drama ‘Master’ was released last Pongal, and like the rest of the industry, the makers waited it out for almost a year to release the film in theatres. Their decision to debut the film on the big screen worked wonders and the film was declared a hit at the box office.

As per the latest report, despite the dubbed versions of the film already out, the Hindi remake rights of ‘Master’ is still in huge demand.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial ‘Master’ was released simultaneously in several languages including in Hindi. But now, the Hindi remake rights are reportedly in negotiations to be sold for a record price, and the deal is expected to be signed within the next few weeks.

‘Master’ will also join the list of Tamil to Hindi remakes, and it’s noteworthy that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial debut ‘Maanagaram’ is already being remade in Hindi as ‘Mumbaikar’.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s next film ‘Thalapathy 65’, which is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar will be made as a pan-Indian film, went on floors on Wednesday.