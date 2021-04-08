Bengaluru

Congress leader and former

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on

Thursday alleged that it was the

Karnataka government’s “inefficiency and its false promises” that

resulted in the indefinite strike of

the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah

said: “People of Karnataka are already suffering from the pandemic, and the ongoing strike by KSRTC employees has resulted in

further loss to the people. The inefficient and corrupt administration of the Karnataka government

is the only reason for this fiasco.”

“Karnataka government should

have thought through the impact

of the promises they made during

the last KSRTC employees’ strike.

False promises by the government

are the reason for the current fallout between employees and the

government,” he further said.

He advised the Karnataka government to hold discussions with the

employees union rather than “trying to threaten them”.

“Instead of solving the crisis

through dialogue and discussions

with the employees union, the

Karnataka government is trying to

threaten the employees by allowing private buses and citing Essential Services Maintenance Act

(ESMA) provisions,” he said.

“Karnataka government is giving

depressing State finances as the

reason for not being able to approve the requests made by KSRTC employees. The central

government’s step-motherly

treatment towards Karnataka and

BS Yediyurappa’s pathetic performance are the reasons for

Karnataka’s current situation,” he

further said.

“Government should keep their

egos aside and hold discussions

with the employees union to provide amicable solutions, and ensure relief to the passengers,” he

added.

Commuters were stranded in Bengaluru on Thursday as the indefinite strike entered the second day.

The strike is mainly over demand

for revision of salaries.

KSRTC employees have given a

call for a strike with the following

demands: salary hike, permanent

job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.

The KSRTC had issued temporary

permits to private buses for the

convenience of passengers.