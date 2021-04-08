Bengaluru
Congress leader and former
Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on
Thursday alleged that it was the
Karnataka government’s “inefficiency and its false promises” that
resulted in the indefinite strike of
the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.
In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah
said: “People of Karnataka are already suffering from the pandemic, and the ongoing strike by KSRTC employees has resulted in
further loss to the people. The inefficient and corrupt administration of the Karnataka government
is the only reason for this fiasco.”
“Karnataka government should
have thought through the impact
of the promises they made during
the last KSRTC employees’ strike.
False promises by the government
are the reason for the current fallout between employees and the
government,” he further said.
He advised the Karnataka government to hold discussions with the
employees union rather than “trying to threaten them”.
“Instead of solving the crisis
through dialogue and discussions
with the employees union, the
Karnataka government is trying to
threaten the employees by allowing private buses and citing Essential Services Maintenance Act
(ESMA) provisions,” he said.
“Karnataka government is giving
depressing State finances as the
reason for not being able to approve the requests made by KSRTC employees. The central
government’s step-motherly
treatment towards Karnataka and
BS Yediyurappa’s pathetic performance are the reasons for
Karnataka’s current situation,” he
further said.
“Government should keep their
egos aside and hold discussions
with the employees union to provide amicable solutions, and ensure relief to the passengers,” he
added.
Commuters were stranded in Bengaluru on Thursday as the indefinite strike entered the second day.
The strike is mainly over demand
for revision of salaries.
KSRTC employees have given a
call for a strike with the following
demands: salary hike, permanent
job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.
The KSRTC had issued temporary
permits to private buses for the
convenience of passengers.
