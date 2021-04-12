Bengaluru

To provide relief from the rising mercury level all over Karnataka during the summer months, the government has issued an order to change in the timings of office hours of its employees in all districts of Kalaburagi division and Vijayapura, Bagalkot of Belagavi division in the month of April and May.

The order will be applicable from April 12. The new office hours will be from 8 am to 1.30 pm in April and May against normal timings.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka State Government Employees Association had written to the government of Karnataka to change the office hours due to excessive heat in the region considering humanitarian grounds.

The government employees have been asked to discharge their duties without any obstruction or lapse and without causing any inconvenience to general public.

The change of timings will not be applicable if the deputy commissioner or the chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat orders to perform the government duties beyond the prescribed hours.