Drinking water must not be wasted during summer, as well as everyone should know the importance of a drop of water, said KR Nagesh, president of Kannamangala Gram.

He was speaking at the launch of a drinking water tank at Kasaba Hobali’s T-Hosahalli village in Taluk. Drinking wells are being drilled as a precaution against drinking water in the village. Drinking water is not a problem in this area if you get good quality water. Water should be used sparingly by everyone. Our contribution should be to the next generation. Drinking water, if used properly, will not poison the water. The gram grants have been set up to disseminate 4 tubes of grapes in each of the 5 villages in the Gram range. He said that tube wells are being drilled in Kannamangala, Valiyappanahalli, Uganavadi and Sadahalli villages, including the Gram range.

Also present were Gram vice president Nivita Manjunath, member SG Manjunath, leaders Prakash, Muniraju and villagers.

KR Nagesh, president of Gram, was an instrumental help in drilling a well of drinking water in T-Hosahalli village of Devanahalli taluk.