Bengaluru
After the results of the bypoll held for three constituencies in the state are announced, the chief minister
will have to vacate the seat.
Yediyurappa therefore has to
honourably make an exit by
tendering his resignation after April 17,” said BJP rebel
MLA, Basanagouda Patil
Yatnal.
Speaking to media persons
on Wednesday April 7, he
predicted that after April 17,
many more BJP legislators
and ministers will revolt. He
wanted to know whether the
rule that people in the BJP
aged above 75 cannot hold
positions of power does not
apply to Yediyurappa. “He
already has got a bonus of
two years. It is best for him
to step aside on his own,” he
felt.
“As the opposition leaders
are busy striking understanding with the chief minister at
his residence, I am functioning as the opposition leader
for now, I will request the
speaker to extend the facility
for which the leader of the
opposition is eligible to me,”
he said.
He noted that many people
have been wondering which
power is preventing the party
from taking disciplinary action against him even after
60 days of serving the show
cause notice. He claimed that
the party legislators and
workers are with him and he
will disclose the identity of
the power that is supporting
him at an opportune time. He
said that the enforcement directorate had questioned B Y
Vijayendra in the Federal
Bank scandal. He challenged
Vijayendra to prove that this
is untrue.
