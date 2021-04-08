Bengaluru

After the results of the bypoll held for three constituencies in the state are announced, the chief minister

will have to vacate the seat.

Yediyurappa therefore has to

honourably make an exit by

tendering his resignation after April 17,” said BJP rebel

MLA, Basanagouda Patil

Yatnal.

Speaking to media persons

on Wednesday April 7, he

predicted that after April 17,

many more BJP legislators

and ministers will revolt. He

wanted to know whether the

rule that people in the BJP

aged above 75 cannot hold

positions of power does not

apply to Yediyurappa. “He

already has got a bonus of

two years. It is best for him

to step aside on his own,” he

felt.

“As the opposition leaders

are busy striking understanding with the chief minister at

his residence, I am functioning as the opposition leader

for now, I will request the

speaker to extend the facility

for which the leader of the

opposition is eligible to me,”

he said.

He noted that many people

have been wondering which

power is preventing the party

from taking disciplinary action against him even after

60 days of serving the show

cause notice. He claimed that

the party legislators and

workers are with him and he

will disclose the identity of

the power that is supporting

him at an opportune time. He

said that the enforcement directorate had questioned B Y

Vijayendra in the Federal

Bank scandal. He challenged

Vijayendra to prove that this

is untrue.