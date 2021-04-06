Bengaluru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a virtual meeting with Himanshu Patel, CEO and Founder of Triton Electric, in Bengaluru on Tuesday on the investment opportunities for Triton Electric Vehicles in Karnataka.

The State Government is very keen to support entry of new age firms like Triton Electric Vehicles and all assistance will be provided with complete customised facilitation, the Chief Minister said. He explained that a EV cluster in Ramanagara is being created over an area of 500 acres which will offer a strong and concentrated EV ecosystem.

Karnataka, being the first state to launch a dedicated Electric Vehicles policy in 2021, is now updating the EV Policy to make it more investor-friendly. Despite the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the economy across the globe, the Government of Karnataka has extended all possible support to the industry growth.

The New Industry Policy has special emphasis to make Karnataka an integral part of the global supply chain across industry sectors, the Chief Minister said. Dr Rajkumar Khatri, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, explained that the New Industrial Policy has focus on Advanced manufacturing R&D and Innovation and aims to retain our No. 1 position in Innovation index of the country.

Electric vehicles are one of the focus sectors of Karnataka Government, he added. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner Industries and Commerce, said that the New policy has simplified procurement of land and labour compliances are made easy. Karnataka is providing more concessions to attract investments when compared to other states, she noted.

Triton’s CEO Himanshu Patel expressed interest to invest in Karnataka and assured to look into the prospects. He promised the Chief Minister that he would be visiting India shortly for another round of discussions. Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education, S Selvakumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, and others were present.