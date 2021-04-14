Bengaluru

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday clarified there are no changes to current schedule of Secondary Level School Certificates (SSLC) Class 10 exams, which are scheduled to take place from June 21.

“After the exams for Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students were cancelled, there are many rumours doing rounds about standard 10 SSLC exams. The SSLC class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from June 21 and there are no changes to its current schedule,” Suresh Kumar tweeted.

“Any changes to be made, depending on the upcoming circumstances, will be notified,” the Minister added.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Education, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed that CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal further told ANI that students of Class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If students are not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give examination once situation will be normal.

21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE board exams while 14,30,24 students are supposed to take the Class XII exams.

CBSE, in normal circumstances, schedules Board exams for Classes X and XII from February 15 to the first week of April.