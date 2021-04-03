Telangana

Taking political rivalry to a new low, BJP leader and former MLA Bodige Shoba abused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao using foul language. The Telangana BJP had organised a grand public meeting in Manthani of Peddapalli district on Friday, where leaders like its state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and Peddapalli ex-MP G Vivekanand had attended and addressed the meeting. It was at this event that Shoba made the speech.

During her speech, Shoba tried to highlight the plight of unemployed youth in Telangana and ended up stoking a controversy by uttering objectionable cuss words against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his son and Information Technology (IT) Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR).

Stating that no government employee had asked KCR to increase retirement age to 61, she said, “You said that you would ensure a job to each household during the Telangana movement,” and went on to use sexist and explicit words. She even called the Chief Minister a ‘drunkard’.

She also held the CM and his family responsible for the death of Sunil Nayak, a young man in Telangana who killed himself earlier this week after being dejected over not getting a government job. Sunil’s death had triggered protests across the state by opposition parties.

Shoba further alleged that Minister KTR took kickbacks in Kaleshwaram project works. She alleged that the CM’s family was looting public money under the name of Kaleshwaram, a flagship irrigation project of the ruling TRS government.

Bodige Shoba was formerly with the TRS and had served one term as an MLA from Choppadandi, before shifting her loyalties to the BJP. The criticism of KCR by the BJP leader didn’t go down well with TRS cadres who said that the name calling was “unwarranted”.

TRS leader and spokesperson Manne Krishank said, “The utterances used by BJP leader Bodige Shoba are completely uncalled and unforgivable. She even scolded the CM’s mother. If they want to talk about jobs in the state, they can come up with substantial numbers. Union Ministers have asked unemployed youths to sell pakodas when they asked for jobs. What should they be called?”

Shoba, a TRS MLA during CM KCR’s first tenure, shifted her loyalties to the BJP in 2018 after failing to get a ticket.