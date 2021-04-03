Hike in fares of mobile app-based cabs and city taxis, the transport department might increase rates of autorickshaws.

Since 2013 the auto fares weren’t revised, and drivers say that other prices like LPG, daily expenses and maintenance cost have gone up over the time .Presently; the minimum fare for the first 1.9 km is Rs 25 and Rs 13 for every additional kilometer.

The minimum charge may be increased to Rs 30 and Rs 16 for every additional km. “The Road Transport Authority is considering the revision after representations from auto drivers. Their demand is genuine since rates haven’t been revised for eight years,” said a transport department official.

A committee is likely to be formed with members from the traffic police and transport and legal metrology departments and, which is expected to finalise the rate in two months.

In 2019, there was a proposal to increase auto fares, which was scrapped after some unions feared it would help app-based operators and shift passengers to cabs.

In fact, unions are still divided over fare revision. Some want to increase the minimum fare to Rs 40 and Rs 18 for every additional km, while others want the status quo to remain since they fear a crackdown on errant drivers if fare is revised.