Kolkata

Over 82 per cent polling in final phase of Assam assembly elections

Assam recorded a voter turnout of more than 82 per cent in the third and final phase of polling on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission.

According to EC data, the voter turnout was 82.29 per cent at 7.11 pm. The polling was scheduled to end at 7 pm. The third phase of election in the tea-garden state was held in 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state.

The fate of 337 candidates, including state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency, was to be decided in this phase of polling.

Leaders of the BJP-led alliance and that led by Congress have expressed confidence about their victory in the polls.

The first phase, March 27, witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 per cent was recorded in the second phase polling held on April 1. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Bengal third phase polls: Amid turmoil, polling ends with 84pc turnout

After a day of turmoil, voting for the third phase of the tightly contested West Bengal assembly elections ended on Tuesday evening with a voter turnout of 84 per cent.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), some instances of violence and brawls were reported in a few areas and some arrests have been made.

“One incident happened in Khanakul where a candidate went to different polling stations. There was an altercation between two groups, and four were arrested. In Arambagh, another altercation took place after a candidate reached Arandi and five others were arrested,”

The Hooghly district and the Goghat constituency recorded the highest turnout of voters with 79.89 per cent and 84.71 per cent respectively. The districts of Howrah and South 24 Parganas registered a turnout of 77.92 per cent and 76.94 per cent respectively.

Ahead of the third phase, three EVMs and four VVPATs were found in the residence of TMC leader Gautam Ghosh. Following this, the sector officer, Tapan Kumar Sarkar, was suspended along with two assistant sector officers, Samjit Majumdar and Mithun Chakraborty. The sector police officer was also suspended and 3 home guards were demobilised.

There was also an incident where media persons and agents were barred from entering a polling booth in Hooghly’s Tarakeswar constituency. BJP candidate Swapan Dasgupta alleged that state police were misusing authority.

Moreover, BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour, Dipak Haldar, also accused TMC workers of stopping people from casting votes during polling.

“TMC goons are not allowing people to cast their votes at booth number 180 and 143 Dagira Baduldanga. I have complained to the Election Commission officials,” Haldar told.

TMC candidate from Arambagh, Sujata Mondal Khan was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and her vehicle was vandalised by a horde of people. After this, a brawl erupted in the Poishara village of that constituency when locals objected to her visit.

Meanwhile, intensifying his tirade of attacks against the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling party of taking ‘Bhaipo service tax’ and said Banerjee is abusing him as she fears her defeat.

The Prime Minister slammed the TMC-led state government of misgovernance and accused that the conditions of MSMEs in the state have deteriorated due to the bad policies of the government.

A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Puducherry sees 77.90 pc voting till 6 pm

Puducherry registered a voter turnout of 77.90 per cent till 6 pm across its 30 constituencies, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Karaikal district witnessed 76.74 per cent voter turnout while Puducherry district witnessed 78.14 per cent polling till 6 pm.

The Yanam constituency in the Union Territory recorded the highest voting percentage of 85.76 per cent till 6 pm, while the Mahe constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage of 69.92 per cent.

A total of 10,04,507 electors are deciding the fate of 324 candidates.

62.42 voter turnout in Tamil Nadu till 5:30 pm

Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 62.42 per cent till 5.30 pm in the assembly polls in the state, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Edappadi, from where Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting, saw 73 per cent polling.

A voter turnout of 48.20 per cent was registered in Kolathur from where DMK chief MK Stalin is in the fray. AIADMK has put up Adhi Rajaram against Stalin.

In Coimbatore (South), from where actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan is making his electoral debut, 55.44 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

Polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu started at 7 am.

The single-day voting in the state will decide the fate of 3,998 candidates. In order to combat the COVID-19 spread, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.