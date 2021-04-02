Ashika Ranganath is in a great place, as far as her career is concerned, what with a handful of good films in her kitty. So, when she was approached for a special number in Kichcha Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3, she was in a dilemma at first, whether to take it up or not. “It was, no doubt, a big opportunity to be a part of Sudeep sir film, but I had to weigh how it would reflect on my career. I had a long and meaningful discussion with the team, wherein they explained to me why they wanted me in the song. For starters, they recognised my dancing skills, and second, they gave me a long list of examples of established actresses doing special numbers in films they are otherwise not a part of and how these songs often become major highlights. This particular song, they said, was the first in the film, and a sort of introduction for Sudeep sir, which would not be portrayed as an item number, so that was quite the clincher for me. The icing on the cake, though, was that I would be choreographed by Raju Sundaram sir and that is an opportunity any dancer would like,” she explains.

The lyrical video of the song, Pataki Poriyo, has glimpses of Ashika rehearsing a very energetic dance routine. How taxing was it really? “Although I love dancing, I wanted to make sure that I get all my moves right and asked for rehearsals. But the choreography team was confident that I could pick it up on the set and would show me my moves only before a shot. I had heard of Raju sir being quite the task master and I did see him being tough with his assistants, so, I really worked hard to avoid retakes. Raju sir was quite impressed with my work, especially when he heard that this was my first time for a special number,” says Ashika. The best part, she says, is that although it is a Sudeep song, she is there throughout, which made her four-days on the set of Kotigobba 3 totally worth it. “The audio version of the song has already done well and today people recognise me as Pataki Poriyo; I guess I have graduated from Chuttu Chuttu to this. I have seen the song and I think people will like it too when it comes out,” she signs off.