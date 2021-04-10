Bengaluru

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Friday said permission for photography, film and documentary shooting in state archaeological sites can be applied online on the Seva Sindhu portal. Speaking to media after holding a meeting with officials and other stakeholders, Yogeshwar said, “All the procedures, guidelines and restrictions will be the same.

The only thing that has changed is that citizens need not get clearances from multiple agencies, but through a single window on the portal.” He said clearance will be given within seven days, after the money is deposited. He asserted that the permissions were limited only to archaeological sites which are under the control and management of the state government. Those seeking permissions will have to ensure that they cause no damage to the site.

He also held a meeting with helicopter and helitourism firms. “Once Centre and state government gives the green signal and the routes are finalised and cleared, operations can start. The companies will have to use the existing government helipads for the services. Gradually, more of these will be created in other districts,” he added.

Companies demanded that since there would be limited crowd in the first year, the GST be waived off. Yogeshwar said he will speak to the Central and state governments and inform them about it. He informed that caravan tourism will start soon. “Provision will also be made to station caravans at airports so that passengers can take them directly from them,” he added.