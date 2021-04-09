Ants react to social isolation in a

similar way as do humans and

other social mammals. A study

by researchers at Johannes Gutenberg

Universitaet Mainz has revealed alterations to the social and hygienic behaviour of ants that had been isolated

from their group.

The research team was particularly surprised by the fact that immune and stress

genes were downregulated in the brains

of the isolated ants.

“This makes the immune system less efficient, a phenomenon that is also apparent in socially isolating humans — notably at present during the COVID-19

crisis,” said Professor Susanne Foitzik,

who headed up the study at Johannes

Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). The

study on a species of ant native to Germany has recently been published in

Molecular Ecology.

Humans and other social mammals experience isolation from their group as

stressful, having a negative impact on

their general well-being and physical

health.

“Isolated people become lonely, depressed, and anxious, develop addictions

more easily, and suffer from a weakened

immune system and impaired overall

health,” added Professor Inon Scharf,

lead author of the article and cooperation

partner of the Mainz research group at

Tel Aviv University in Israel.

While the effects of isolation have been

extensively studied in social mammals

such as humans and mice, less is known

about how social insects respond in comparable situations — even though they

live in highly evolved social systems.

Ants, for instance, live their entire lives

as members of the same colony and are

dependent on their colony mates.

The worker ants relinquish their own

reproductive potential and devote themselves to feeding the larvae, cleaning and

defending the nest, and searching for

food, while the queen does little more

than just lay eggs.

The research team looked at the consequences of social isolation in the case of

ants of the species Temnothorax nylanderi.

These ants inhabit cavities in acorns and

sticks on the ground in European forests,

forming colonies of a few dozen workers. Young workers engaged in brood

care were taken singly from 14 colonies

and kept in isolation for varying lengths

of time, from one hour to a maximum of

28 days.

The study was conducted between January and March 2019 and highlighted

three particular aspects in which changes

were observed. After the end of their isolation, the workers were less interested

in their adult colony mates, but the

length of time they spent in brood contact increased; they also spent less time

grooming themselves.

“This reduction in hygienic behaviour

may make the ants more susceptible to

parasites, but it is also a feature typical

of social deprivation in other social

organisms,” explained Professor Susanne Foitzik.

While the study revealed significant

changes in the behaviours of the isolated

insects, its findings with regard to gene

activity were even more striking: Many

genes related to immune system function

and stress response were downregulated.

In other words, these genes were less

active. “This finding is consistent with

studies on other social animals that

demonstrated a weakening of the immune system after isolation,” said Professor Inon Scharf.

The discovery by the team of biologists

led by Professor Susanne Foitzik is the

first of its kind, combining behavioural

and genetic analyses on the effects of

isolation in social

i n –

sects. “Our study

shows that ants

are as affected

by isolation as s o –

cial mammals are

and suggests a

general link between social

well-being, stress tolerance, and immunocompetence in social animals,” concluded Foitzik, summarizing the results

of the Israeli-German study.

Foitzik is also collaborating with her Israeli partner Professor Inon Scharf and

with co-author and group leader Dr. Romain Libbrecht of JGU on a new joint

project on the fitness benefits and the

molecular basis of spatial learning

in ants, funded by the German Research

Foundation

(DFG).