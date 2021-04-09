Ants react to social isolation in a
similar way as do humans and
other social mammals. A study
by researchers at Johannes Gutenberg
Universitaet Mainz has revealed alterations to the social and hygienic behaviour of ants that had been isolated
from their group.
The research team was particularly surprised by the fact that immune and stress
genes were downregulated in the brains
of the isolated ants.
“This makes the immune system less efficient, a phenomenon that is also apparent in socially isolating humans — notably at present during the COVID-19
crisis,” said Professor Susanne Foitzik,
who headed up the study at Johannes
Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). The
study on a species of ant native to Germany has recently been published in
Molecular Ecology.
Humans and other social mammals experience isolation from their group as
stressful, having a negative impact on
their general well-being and physical
health.
“Isolated people become lonely, depressed, and anxious, develop addictions
more easily, and suffer from a weakened
immune system and impaired overall
health,” added Professor Inon Scharf,
lead author of the article and cooperation
partner of the Mainz research group at
Tel Aviv University in Israel.
While the effects of isolation have been
extensively studied in social mammals
such as humans and mice, less is known
about how social insects respond in comparable situations — even though they
live in highly evolved social systems.
Ants, for instance, live their entire lives
as members of the same colony and are
dependent on their colony mates.
The worker ants relinquish their own
reproductive potential and devote themselves to feeding the larvae, cleaning and
defending the nest, and searching for
food, while the queen does little more
than just lay eggs.
The research team looked at the consequences of social isolation in the case of
ants of the species Temnothorax nylanderi.
These ants inhabit cavities in acorns and
sticks on the ground in European forests,
forming colonies of a few dozen workers. Young workers engaged in brood
care were taken singly from 14 colonies
and kept in isolation for varying lengths
of time, from one hour to a maximum of
28 days.
The study was conducted between January and March 2019 and highlighted
three particular aspects in which changes
were observed. After the end of their isolation, the workers were less interested
in their adult colony mates, but the
length of time they spent in brood contact increased; they also spent less time
grooming themselves.
“This reduction in hygienic behaviour
may make the ants more susceptible to
parasites, but it is also a feature typical
of social deprivation in other social
organisms,” explained Professor Susanne Foitzik.
While the study revealed significant
changes in the behaviours of the isolated
insects, its findings with regard to gene
activity were even more striking: Many
genes related to immune system function
and stress response were downregulated.
In other words, these genes were less
active. “This finding is consistent with
studies on other social animals that
demonstrated a weakening of the immune system after isolation,” said Professor Inon Scharf.
The discovery by the team of biologists
led by Professor Susanne Foitzik is the
first of its kind, combining behavioural
and genetic analyses on the effects of
isolation in social
i n –
sects. “Our study
shows that ants
are as affected
by isolation as s o –
cial mammals are
and suggests a
general link between social
well-being, stress tolerance, and immunocompetence in social animals,” concluded Foitzik, summarizing the results
of the Israeli-German study.
Foitzik is also collaborating with her Israeli partner Professor Inon Scharf and
with co-author and group leader Dr. Romain Libbrecht of JGU on a new joint
project on the fitness benefits and the
molecular basis of spatial learning
in ants, funded by the German Research
Foundation
(DFG).
