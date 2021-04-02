The makers of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Goodbye’ announced that the film went on floors on Friday.

Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures of the clapperboard and the pooja performed during the shoot.

Kapoor also shared that she “has been wanting to work” with Big B and had spent her “childhood obsessing” over the ‘Don’ actor.

“This is how it’s (hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor I’ve been waiting to work with … who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan Wat an honour sir/uncle! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye,” she wrote.

While Rashmika Mandana, who is also a part of the project, started shooting for the film yesterday, the ‘Sholay’ star will be joining the shoot on April 4.

‘Goodbye’ marks the reunion of Vikas Bahl and Ekta Kapoor, who have previously collaborated on critically acclaimed films like ‘Lootera’ and ‘Udta Punjab’, both of which went on to become hugely acclaimed and loved films.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Goodbye’, a Good Co. production, is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.