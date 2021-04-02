Alia Bhatt, who is playing the female lead in upcoming much hyped movie RRR costarring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has tested positive for Coronavirus. This news is confirmed by Alia Bhatt herself in an Instagram story. The 28 years old actress said that she had tested positive for Coronavirus. She had isolated herself and she would be under home quarantine. She was following all safety protocols under the advice of her doctors. The actress also thanked her fans.

It is known news that in the month of March, the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for the covid-19 and recovered in a few weeks. Alia Bhatt’ boyfriend, and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, also contracted Coronavirus last month. Just days after Ranbir Kapoor’ coronavirus diagnosis, Alia Bhatt revealed that she was in isolation for a few days and had tested -ive.

In the recent past, celebrities from the film entertainment industry such as R Madhavan, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aamir Khan, Milind , Ranbir Kapoor, Karik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, among others tested Coronavirus positive.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming movie Brahmastra costarring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.