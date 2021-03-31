The expectation for ‘Thalapathy 65’ is already getting higher, as Vijay has joined hands with Nelson Dhilipkumar for his next. The film was officially launched three months back, however there was no clarity on when Vijay will start shooting for the film. Now, the latest report is that ‘Thalapathy 65’ has begun the shoot with a ritual pooja today in a studio. But the makers of ‘Thalapathy 65’ haven’t announced anything officially.

Reportedly, Vijay will be shooting for a couple of days in the studio. After two days of work, the team will take a break, and resume the shoot in May. Also, the director Nelson Dhilipkumar has planned to shoot some major scenes in European countries, and the team will be traveling to Europe in May.

Moreover, Pooja Hegde is making a comeback to Kollywood and will be paired opposite Vijay.