It is necessary that the students are aware of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, said Tahsildar Shivaraj of Doddaballapur.

As part of upcoming 75th Indian Independence, the District Council in association with the District Panchayat, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, NCC, NSS and YRC, organised lecture program at the Kongadiyappa Graduate College in Doddaballapur town.

Shivaraj was speaking at the inauguration of the program.

He said, “millions of fighters brought freedom to our land and we are all in a better position today as a result of their sacrifices.”

He advised the youth to promote the goodwill of the country and also strive for exceptional progress in the field they are involved in. The celebration of the platinum jubilee of the Independence is a day to remember the great patriots and the youth should develop patriotic qualities, he said.

Major Tajmul Pasha, Principal of Kongadiappa Graduate School, Veeranna, Doddaballapura Municipal Council Commissioner, Bescom AEE Bhasker and other various taluk-level officials were present.

Retired Professor M G Chandrashekarayya delivered the lecture as part of the Independence Day platinum jubilee year celebrations.