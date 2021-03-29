On the contrary, the AAP has accused the Karnataka state government of handing over private transport to private companies for profit. It is a shame that the chief ministers of the government and the influential ministers of the government have put their hands on the idea. The main hope of the Constitution is to encourage governments to subsidize the need for mass transit.



In contrast, the state government of Karnataka is entrusted to the private sector for the purpose of making a profit in the state transport corporations. Due to this stance of the government, there are no other objectives such as pollution and traffic management.



The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns the giving of temporary passes to over 2500 routes, such as 335,378, 500,600, which bring in a profit of over Rs 4.5 crore every day. BT Naganna said that the Aam Aadmi Party is accused of corruption and corruption of hundreds of crores of rupees.



Speaking at a press conference, Sharad Qadri said the government’s move to reinforce the recent privatization of Bengaluru South constituency MP Tejasvi Surya’s privatization of the BMTC has been reinforced.



If the Transport Department does not manage BMTC, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Bombay Municipal Corporation are already operating the transport system in those cities.

The Aam Aadmi Party has warned that the Aam Aadmi Party will have to fight hard for the future of the government, which is an inhumane act to drive millions of transport workers and their families to the streets. Kushala Swamy, chairperson of the Bangalore city women’s wing, was present at the press conference.