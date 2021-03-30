New Delhi

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, account for 78.56 per cent of the new coronavirus cases and continue to report surge in infections, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Tuesday.

Of the six states, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 31,643, followed by Punjab with 2,868 while Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases.

On vaccination front, more than 6.11 cr (6,11,13,354) vaccine doses have been administered through 10,07,091 sessions, as per the provisional report till 0700 hrs today.

These include 81,74,916 HCWs (1st dose), 51,88,747 HCWs (2nd dose), 89,44,742 FLWs (1st dose) and 37,11,221 FLWs (2nd Dose), 68,72,483 (1st Dose) and 405 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 2,82,19,257 (1st Dose) and 1583 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

India on Tuesday recorded 56,211 new cases of COVID-19 and 271 deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the country caseload to 1,20,95,855 and fatalities to 1,62,114, it added.

A net incline of 18,912 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The active cases rose by 18,912 to stand at 5,40,720. It is now 4.47 per cent of the total caseload.

As many as 37,028 people recovered from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 1,13,93,021. The country’s national recovery rate is 94.19 per cent .