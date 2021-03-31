Following the footsteps of his father and legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, Century Star Shivarajkumar has pledged to donate his eyes. The actor made an announcement at an event that he attended at an eye hospital in Bengaluru.

By deciding to donate his eyes, Shivarajkumar has urged his fans to do their bit for society by doing the same. It may be recalled that in 1996, Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar pledged his eyes, which was followed by thousands of his fans. As per the wishes of Dr Rajkumar, his eyes were donated after his death in 2006.

On career front, Shivarajkumar will be seen on the silver screen in the movie in the Bhajarangi 2, which is directed by choreographer-turned-director A Harsha. The lyrical songs and teaser of the movie has already garnered the attention of cinephiles.

Recently, writer BT Lalitha Naik had claimed she received a letter stating that Shivarajkumar along with four others would be assassinated on May 1. Later, the state government beefed up the security around Shivarajkumar’s residence to avoid any tragic incident.