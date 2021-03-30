New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet that he had spoken to Director AIIMS to enquire about President Kovind‘s health. He congratulated doctors for a successful operation.

“The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” he said.

The President on Friday visited the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on Saturday and was advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure.