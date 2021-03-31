Peps Industries, India’s top selling spring mattress manufacturing company, looks to capitalize on the market with a targeted plan in Karnataka. Speaking on this expansion announcement, Mr. K Madhavan said “Karnataka is a huge market for Peps products with a sizable contribution towards Peps’ current market standing in the mattress category. The expansion and opening of these exclusive Great Sleep Stores across the country will help us fulfil our vision and amplify the brand positioning as that of the DreamMaker.”

Peps is the only Indian company to have a licensing agreement with Restonic Corporation, one of the world’s largest mattress companies. This unlocks for Peps a wide range of trade secrets and technology that is unavailable to other mattress companies in India that Peps leverages on to create the best products for the Indian consumers.