With covid-19 cases rising in Bengaluru, hospital beds are fast filling up with covid patients. Out of 100 covid beds at Jayanagar General Hospital, 90 are already occupied. HBS hospital in Shivajinagar has shut down its OPD to accommodate more covid cases.



If you feel you’ve read this before, you are not wrong. In 2020 too, people had a tough time finding beds for covid patients. Ameen-E-Mudassar, from Mercy Missions, a volunteer who is helping patients with admissions again says, “Though cases are rising, there are no dedicated covid beds in hospitals anymore.”

Where have all the beds gone?

When the covid-19 cases started dropping a few months ago, the government merged the availability of beds into a few dedicated hospitals and reduced the beds in all hospitals. Private hospitals too removed dedicated covid-19 beds and wards to resume their non-covid-19 treatments.

Dr C Nagaraja, director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) said, “For Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases we currently have 151 beds and most of them are filled. We do not have covid-19 beds at all. As of now, Bowring Institute and RGICD are handling SARI and non-covid cases and Victoria hospital alone is handling covid cases. The government has directed us to bring back our covid-19 beds as soon as possible. We had 174 covid-19 beds and those beds are coming back. Seeing the surge in cases, we have also requested the government to allocate more manpower to us.”

An official from the health department said, “The ministry has decided that 50 beds from the medical education department and 500 beds from the Department of Health and Family Welfare will be readied in the next few days. We have told all heads of hospitals to start planning this.”





The real picture



Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Director at Ace Suhas Multi Speciality Hospital said, “We have not reserved any beds at our hospital for covid as the number of non-covid patients is high. We are getting 2-3 calls from patients.” Most doctors say the second wave has begun and the only solution is to follow covid accepted behaviour and opening vaccinations for anyone above 18. Somnath Chatterjee, Medical Director, Prakriya Hospitals, says he has seen an increase in covid admissions in the last couple of weeks. “We have 15 in-patients at the hospital. Unlike the first wave, the numbers of critically ill covid patients are fewer. We have had two covid ICU admissions too.” Dr Suri Raju V, Chief Urologist at Regal Multi-speciality hospital says the medical fraternity had anticipated the surge. “Out of 10 covid beds, six are occupied at our hospital.”

A senior official from the medical education department said, “We agree we were not ready the first time around, but now everything is in place and reallocation of beds will happen in a few days. We have begun imposing fines on big gatherings.”

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday that a 250-bed covid care centre will be operational at Koramangala indoor stadium while two others, Haj Bhavan and HAL centre has been made operational. He has also asked the health department to keep 1,166 beds in Government hospitals ready.