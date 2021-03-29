Amid the surge, the State Government have prohibited any public gathering to celebrate Holi, Easter, Shab-e-Barat in Karnataka.

The number of active COVID-19 clusters in Bengaluru have risen to 29 from 14 in the span of a week. Identified largely in Dasarhalli, Yelanhanka zones, the clusters have been reported in educational institutions and residential complexes, according to Bengaluru War Room Report. The stark rise comes after State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned of the beginning of the second wave in Karnataka on March 22.

Nine active clusters were identified in Dasarhalli in multiple institutions: Ashoka Polytechnic, Kiran High School, SBM English High School; apartment complexes like Shiva Krupa Nilaya, Shobha Apartment and in Kalasthinagara and a shop called GG Tronics. Yelahanka zone meanwhile has reported eight active clusters including one at Sambrahm Institution. The total number of clusters reported from West, South and East zones stand at 10.

Amid the sudden spurt, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Health minister Sudhakar has asked people to cooperate and to follow safety protocols like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance. The fines levied on violators have been increased. Subsequently, an RT-PCR negative report was made mandatory for those entering the state from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chandigarh and Punjab. Public gatherings to celebrate Holi, Easter and Shab-e-Barat were also prohibited by the government. Concurrently, the BBMP has also re-opened three of its COVID-19 care facilities in the city.

Bengaluru reported 2,004 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,28,173, including 15,882 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,07,709, with 786 people discharged on the same day. Meanwhile, 79 people are admitted in Bengaluru hospitals’ Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The government has been striving to accelerate the vaccination process across the state. In a bid to do so, the government has started supplying vaccines to primary and secondary health centres across the state as well. The inoculation drive that began was opened to senior citizens and to those who are above 45 but have comorbidities. From April 1, those above 45 years of age will also be given vaccination. Cumulatively, 33,83,872 beneficiaries received the vaccine shot since the vaccine drive began across the state on January 16.