Sparing citizens the burden of new taxes or cesses, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) is instead focusing on streamlining the property tax collection system. It hopes to collect about Rs 3,500 crore in property tax.

The BBMP Budget for 2021-2022, presented on Saturday, has proposed to overhaul property tax assessment by switching from the existing unit value system to the capital value system.

The civic body has already brought unassessed properties into the tax net and pledged to vigorously correct the zonal misclassification.

“We have already issued 78,000 notices over under-assessed properties by using GIS tools,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said.

The BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Finance), Thulasi Maddineni, said the necessary ground world was being carried out to effect the capital value system of property tax assessment.

Instead of a unit-wise calculation, which has many loopholes in it, a property will be assessed by its total value, which will be determined by the guidance value.

Prasad said that the capital value system was already in force in all urban local bodies, except Bengaluru. “This is vital for receiving funds under the 15th Finance Commission,” he stated.

‘A’ and ‘B’ Khata

The BBMP will also prepare a system of ‘A’ Khata and ‘B’ Khata history in collaboration with the Revenue Department. This would create a transparent system and ensure the orderly growth of the city, the commissioner hoped.

According to Maddineni, the actual revenue from property tax would be Rs 2,800 crore, which would go up to Rs 3,500 crore by including the cess. “It’s an ambitious but achievable target,” she maintained.

The BBMP will allocate one percent of the property tax collected at the ward level to the ward committee in order to encourage citizen participation.