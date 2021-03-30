Palakkad

“About LDF it can be said, Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver and the Left Democratic Front betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at an election rally as he launched a direct attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Modi slammed both the ruling Left and the Congress-led UDF, as he urged the voters to choose the best option — Bharatiya Janata Party’s E. Sreedharan, the Metroman, who is the face of development.

“Its match fixing in Kerala as for a five year term one front loots and then comes the other front, which loots for the next five years. Both these fronts mislead the people. At the Centre, the Left supports the UPA and during election time they accuse each other and when they come to power here, they don’t act,” said Modi.

Dressed in typical Kerala style jubba, Modi arrived at Palakkad around 10.45 a.m. and drove straight to the hugely crowded venue where he was greeted with an enthusiastic response by his party workers.

He said the people of Palakkad have a close tie with the BJP and he has come with a refreshingly different outlook from the current situation prevailing in the state.

“The situation in the state is that the UDF has not even spared the rays of sun (meaning the Solar scam), while the Left is like Judas, who betrayed Christ for a few pieces of silver as the Left has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold (referring to the Gold smuggling scam),” added Modi.

He said the root-cause for all this is because the Kerala population gets played into this two front’s hands. “They play vote bank politics to fill up their pockets.

“The BJP is different. By now across the country the youths and the professionals from all walks of life have joined the BJP,” said Modi.