Aditi Prabhudeva’s latest Aana teaser, which released recently, has been receiving an overwhelming response. Director Manoj P Madalumane is excited that his debut venture, which is the first female superhero story in Sandalwood, has been the talk of the town.

“The teaser has been appreciated and highlights the technical aspects — music, sound design, and the director’s vision. This has created a lot of expectation about this dark fantasy,” says the first-time director, who also reveals that the film has created demand in other languages as well.

“The teaser has given a heads up for the film. We have been approached for the dubbing rights in Telugu, Tamil, and other languages,” he adds. Aana is the nickname of the protagonist Anarghya, which means ‘precious’.

Manoj says the film does not highlight just the hero and heroine, but is also a film that gives much scope for technicians. Made under the banner UK Productions, Aana comprises cinematographer Uday Leela, editor Vijeth Chandra, and music composer Ritvik Muralidhar.