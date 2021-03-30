Bengaluru

The state government transferred as many as 100 inspectors and 18 DySps in a single day.

All these transferred officials are working as civil police officers. Among the inspectors transferred, 24 are from Bengaluru city limits.

An order in this regard was issued by the state home department. According to the sources, most of these transfers are made on the behest of the leaders of the ruling party.

Generally the transfers are made in the month of April and May. However, in the police department now the transfers have become a regular affair.