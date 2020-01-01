2020: Civic works to meet deadlines this year

Many infrastructural projects have missed deadlines, but several of them are nearing completion. Here’s what you can look forward to in 2020. There is a good chance that by the end of 2020, the city will have these infrastructural additions in place.

Non-motorised transport

The non-motorised transport corridor that includes footpaths and shared bicycle tracks is being planned at different locations across the city such as Jayanagar and Dr Rajkumar Road. The project that will cost Rs 99.2 crore has kicked off. It also has special provisions for tree pits and electric poles. Package one with a budget of Rs 64 crore will include implementation of the project in the Bengaluru-East region and Package Two with a budget of Rs 35.2 crore will have the East region, Banashankari, Jayanagara, RV Road, JP Nagar, Yeshwanthpura Road and other areas.

Parking space on 85 roads



Location for parking spaces across the city has been identified. Around 85 roads have been identified, especially in the Central Business District (CBD) areas such as MG Road. Work has been undertaken under the PPP (Private-Public Partnership) model at a cost of Rs 31 crore. Work for parking infrastructure has already begun on Kasturba Road. The paid parking space can accommodate over 3,300 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers.

Parking lot in Freedom Park

Work for parking space in Freedom Park is already under way and is expected to be completed by the end of March. The civic body is spending Rs 80 crore for the infrastructure that can accommodate 500 four-wheelers and 500 two-wheelers. The operations and maintenance of the paid parking facility will be outsourced. However, tenders are yet to be floated for it.

Signal-free Corridor on Old Airport Road



In an attempt to reduce the city’s traffic, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been planning a signal-free corridor on Old Airport Road. The budget for the project is Rs 109 crore. The Palike had proposed the plan in 2014 for the stretch between Army Service Corps Centre and Hope Farm Junction in Whitefield. However, the work began only in May 2019. The project included construction of three underpasses at the ISRO junction in Marathahalli; Suranjan Das Road Junction near HAL; and Kundalahalli Junction on Old Airport Road. The work is expected to be commissioned by June 2020.

Bus Priority Lane

The major marking for the bus priority lane for the stretch between Central Silk Board and KR Puram is almost completed. The civic body is working on implementing all the elements included in the drawings submitted by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). The markings and other works such as placing of bollards are yet to be completed between Agara and Iblur junction. It is expected to be completed in about 15 days.



Bridges at Varthur, Channasandra Road

Bridges are being planned at Varthur and Channasandra Road across the Storm Water Drain for easy vehicular movement. Work is on and is likely to be over in four months.



New flyovers

Work on a number of grade separators will be taken up in the New Year. These include; MS Palya, Pipeline Road, Annapoorneshwari Nagar Main Road and Ullal Main Road.