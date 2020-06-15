200th Shramik Special train leaves city

The Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR) on Sunday operated its 200th Shramik Special train. Running these trains from Karnataka has helped SWR earn Rs 28.9 crore.

The train to Guwahati, commissioned on request from the Assam government, departed KSR railway station in Bengaluru. It will reach Guwahati at 6am on Tuesday.

“The SWR operated 229 trains to ferry around 3.3 lakh migrant workers to their hometowns,” read a release issued by SWR on Sunday. The highest number of workers travelled from Bengaluru division. According to SWR, 194 Shramik Special trains were operated from Bengaluru, ferrying 2.8 lakh passengers. From Hubballi division, 30,580 travelled in 21 trains and 16,974 passengers set off in 12 trains from Mysuru division.

As per the release, the SWR transported the first one lakh passengers in 13 days and the next one lakh in just six days. Shramik Specials were run every day from May 3, except two days (May 6 and 7), it added.

According to official figures, over 1 lakh migrant workers returned to Bihar, 73,498 to UP, 40,395 to West Bengal, 30,962 to Jharkhand, 24,357 to Odisha, 14,363 to Assam and 10,837 to Rajasthan.

The Centre recently stated that it ran 4,228 Shramik Special trains till June 3 to transport 57.2 lakh migrant workers and the maximum number of trains originated from Gujarat, followed by Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.