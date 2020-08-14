2000 PG Medical students will be joining COVID-19 duty in a week: Minister Sudhakar

PG Medical results will be published in a couple of days and 2000 additional PG Medicos who will undergo internship will be available for Covid-19 duties in the state said Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar. He was speaking at inauguration ceremony of Covid testing lab and post-graduate orientation classes at BGS Global hospital near Kengeri on Friday.

Dr.Sudhakar said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has done extremely well in containing Covid in India. Comapred to US and other western countries India lacks Medical infrastructure but still we have managed to keep Mortality rate very low. Addressing the medicos, the minister said that medical profession is a very noble profession and doctors should keep their professional ethics and values always high.

Adichunchanagiri trust has over 500 educational branches all over the country and providing quality education besides giving food and shelter to the poor and eligible students. This has become possible under the visionary leadership of Paramapujya Shri Shri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and later hard works of Paramapujya Shri Shri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the Minister said. Shri Shri Prakashanatha Swamiji, managing Director of BGS GIMS, syndicate member Dr.B.C.Bhagawan, GIMS Principal Dr.Mohan were present during the event.