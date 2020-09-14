CITIESTOP NEWS

2 peddlers held, 50 kg of ganja recovered

IBC Office September 14, 2020
In a major crackdown, the Bengaluru police on Monday, September 14 busted an inter-state drug peddlers’ gang near J.P Nagar 8th Phase recovered 50 kgs of ganja, and arrested two peddlers.

Taking to Twitter the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City Kamal Pant wrote, “The crackdown on drugs continues! Exceptional work by Konanakunte Police Station team for busting an inter-state drug peddler’s gang near J.P Nagar 8th Phase.

“50 Kg Ganja has been seized from the two accused. The arrested persons used to supply ganja to techies and students in Bengaluru,” Pant added.

