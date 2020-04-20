2 drunk women misbehaves with on duty cops

The Jeevan Bima Nagar police are on the lookout for two women who misbehaved with them allegedly in an inebriated condition.

The police on Sunday morning stopped their car at a checkpoint on Old Airport Road near The Leela Palace hotel. They have taken up a suo moto complaint and are making efforts to trace them from their car registration number and video footage taken as they argued with the policemen.

DCP (East) S D Sharanappa said the police has taken the incident seriously and will initiate strict action against the suspects.

A senior official said the policemen were checking vehicles at the checkpoint

near the hotel for violating the lockdown rules and were seizing the vehicles plying without a pass and a valid reason.

On Sunday morning, two women drove in a car at a high speed and created panic among the other motorists.

JB Nagar inspector and other staff stopped the car for verification. One of the women inside the car was not wearing a face mask and refused to show the emergency pass.

As the policemen demanded to see the pass, one of the women got down from the vehicle and began questioning the police’s right to check the vehicles. Both women behaved rudely with the officers. Since no women staff was present at the checkpoint, the police summoned a pink Hoysala vehicle.

In the meantime, the second woman seated in the car also got out and began arguing with the police, the officer said.

Women staff in the Hoysala vehicle asked the duo to sit in the police vehicle, but they refused and said they would ride in their own car. But when the police removed the barricade, the women sped away in their vehicle. Despite chasing them for a kilometre, the police could not trace them.

They have found the address to which the vehicle is registered. Police suspect the women were drunk. They wanted to do their medical test to check the alcohol level, but the women escaped before that.