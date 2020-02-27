1L books from 272 libraries, govt launches DiGi library

The government launched a digital library on Wednesday, which will provide access to books available at 272 state public libraries, except those with copyrights.

Launching e-Sarvajanika Granthalaya, primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar said it is a matter of pride that the country’s IT capital is also taking the lead in digital education by digitising books on such a large scale.

“Citizens can read their favourite books and magazines from the comfort of their homes. We are sure this will improve reading habit of youngsters and others. This application aims to increase readership among citizens,” the minister said.

The project to digitise over 1 lakh titles was taken up by the department of public libraries to modernise libraries with technology and digital infrastructure to bridge the gap in access to information.

The library will have e-books and journals, covering more than 10 subjects like arts and humanities, science and technology, classics and literature, in seven languages.

The project is considered to be a first in the country, where a state-level initiative has been taken up to digitise and provide access to learning in such a large scale. This project covers city central libraries (26), district central libraries (30)and taluk libraries (216) across Karnataka.

Calling it a cultural shift, Kumar said 95,000 English books are available on the platform. “It is time authors and publishers welcomed this change,” he said, assuring that digitisation won’t affect publishers.