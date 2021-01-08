Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 teaser becomes highest viewed Indian video

Yash’s fans are extremely excited after the release of the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 that hit the screens on Thursday night. The teaser video went viral in no time on the eve of Yash’s birthday. The Kannada superstar has emerged as one of the most loved actors in the country now and his teaser has set a new benchmark for all Indian films to follow.

The teaser of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 has become the fastest Indian movie teaser to cross 2 Million likes on YouTube. The same was reported by South Indian movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala who took to Twitter to mention the fantastic feat that the teaser has achieved. His tweet read, “#KGFChapter2Teaser crosses 2 Million Likes on YT.. Fastest Indian teaser to hit this mark. First movie teaser to have 2 Million Likes..#Yash Maas.. #KGFChapter2 #HBDRockyBhai #HBDYash” (sic)

The teaser was scheduled to release on January 8 as a treat to the film fans and also fans of Yash. Through, the team had to alter their plans and have released the teaser on January evening itself. The film team took to their social media to share the link to the teaser and also spoke about how they had to choose to alter their plans, but are happy that fans are getting to see it earlier.

Yash, in a video, told fans, “There are a few noble souls who have chosen to leak the teaser, I am not sure what was the reason and I will not worry about that either. I wish them well. But, I know that there were many of you who had made extensive plans tomorrow in tandem with the teaser release time. I offer our apologies, please do watch our teaser and support us and wish us well. This is just the teaser, there is an entire film that awaits you.”

The teaser of the anticipated Kannada film had crossed 1 Million likes on YouTube within one hour of its release. As the word-of-mouth increased overnight, the teaser got immense popularity and love from the audience.

The film is slated for a summer release and this teaser release was to mark the first glimpse into the film, as the filmmakers have only shown first looks of leading star Yash, his heroine Srinidhi Shetty and the new additions to the cast – the villain and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Bollywood heroine Raveena Tandon. The latter two play pivotal roles in this fim and their addition has added to the expectations to the cast. The teaser, for now, has been met with fanfare and adulation.