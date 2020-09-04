15 districts to launch animal ambulances

Bengaluru: Animal Husbandry Department officials in 15 Karnataka districts will soon launch domestic animal ambulances to cater to their welfare, an official said on Thursday.

“Fifteen districts will launch the ambulances in the first phase, followed by the balance 15 districts in phase 2. Already, approval for the second phase has also been granted,” Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services department Additional Director Jayanna said.

Though phase 2 has also been approved, the funding is yet to be released because of the disruption caused by coronavirus.

The state government has asked the respective district in-charge ministers to preside over the unveilings of the ambulances.

Hassan district in-charge minister K. Gopalaiah is expected to preside over the ceremony on Thursday in the district.

Explaining the rationale behind launching ambulances, Jayanna said the move is aimed at creating ambulances for animals on the lines of such vehicles for humans under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

“Under Health and Family Welfare Department there is 108 ambulance service and on the same lines the animal ambulance service will function,” he said.

These ambulances will be of great help in the event of referral cases which cannot be attended by local veterinarians.

“If it is an accident case or an emergency or an operation and beyond the capacity of a local vet, the ambulance is provided with expert veterinary care and necessary equipment,” said Jayanna.

On receiving a call from people in need of medical attention for their animals, an expert vet, staff and equipment available in the ambulance will rush to the spot to treat the animal.

Importantly, the ambulance is also equipped with an operation theatre for small animals.

However, the ambulance facility is only available for domestic animals and not wild ones which have the entire forest department to care for them.

Cattle, sheep, goats, dogs and other domestic animals will benefit.

The department has incurred a cost of Rs 2 crore for the 15 vehicles.