14th edition of Kavita Fest held in grandeur

Margao

Kavita Fest, which is accepted by the Konkani world as a traditional celebration of poetry, was held at Ravindra Bhavan here, on January 11 and 12. Kavita Trust organized the fest in association with Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Goa.

Nagesh Karmali, freedom fighter and poet, and Basti Vaman Shenoy, president, World Konkani Centre, inaugurated the 14th edition of the Kavita Fest by strewing rose petals.

In his inaugural speech, Karmali said, “I am happy to participate in Kavita Fest which has entered Goa for the first time. From the past many years, I have closely monitored the mission of Kavita Trust on Konkani poetry and literature. I can say Kavita Trust in the forefront of handing over the fragrance of Kavita to the young generation.

“Konkani has produced known and realistic poetics. Many Konkani poets actively took part in the liberation fight of Goa. Many Konkani poets fought for a land for their mother tongue and finally they succeeded. Now the writers like Guadalupe Dias are taking responsibilities of taking the Konkani literature to younger generations. I congratulate Guadalupe Dias for securing Mathias Family Poetry Award for the year of 2019. Her poems truly deserve this award.

“Based on time of political and cultural atmosphere of society Konkani poetry had changed a lot. It has changed its thoughts and grown with different views. Everyone is aware of it and admits too. We have a poet inside us. Only when we learn the skills to bring out the poet, who is inside us, we become a poet or poetess,” he said.

In his speech, Basti Vaman Shenoy said, “When I come to Goa, I feel as if I am coming to my mother. There are so many political and administrative borders in between Goa and Karnataka. But for us, Konkani speaking people, no such borders appear between us. We are united in the name of our mother tongue and we are happy to continue this bond.

“Kavita Trust has played a major role in Konkani’s literary world, especially to teach children about Konkani poetry. It is very essential also. It is our duty to join Kavita Trust and help them in their mission. I thank Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Goa, for their association with Kavita Trust for this Kavita Fest. There is no doubt in that this togetherness will help us fly the flag of Konkani higher and higher,” he said.

During the event, poetess Guadalupe Dias was bestowed with the Mathias Family Poetry Award 2019. She was draped with a shawl, given a memento, citation and Rs 25,000 as the prize money. William Pais read the citation.

After the inauguration an interaction session with award winner was held. Konkani writer and poetess Anwesha Singbal hosted the session. Expressing her views during the interactive session Guadalupe said, “According to me this award is acceptance of my poems. Secondly, this award will be a mile stone in my life and this award gives me more responsibilities. Once I had madness of poems and I fell into love with that madness. The madness of poems gave me recognition and award. The continuity and sustainability only gives justice to every award. So I promise to keep continuity in Konkani poetry world and request support from everyone to sustain as a poetess. “

H M Pernal, known critic, writer and editor of Kittall.com moderated the poetry session that followed. Iqbal Sayeedi, Nutan Sakhardande, Vally Quadras and Rajay Pawar recited their poems. Later prizes were distributed to the winners of poetry reciting competition.

Vaibhav Kavlekar Goa, Aniket Naik Goa and Olita Pinto Karnataka won the first, second and third prizes respectively in the youth category. Shwetha Pai M Mangaluru won the consolation prize.

In the children’s category, Anshul Dias Goa, Palia Agni and Danica Pahal Kerala won the first, second and third prizes respectively, while Alvina Montheiro Karnataka, Anushka Sankordekar, Goa Pradnya

Upadhye Goa and Reshona Crasta Kerala won the consolation prizes.

Kishoo Barkur, president, Kavita Trust, welcomed the dignitaries and gathering. Averyl Rodrigues, secretary, Kavita Trust, briefed the mission and activities of the trust and its various competitions. Trustees of

Kavita Trust Vitori Karkal and William Pais were present.

Poet Melvyn Rodrigues, founder-president of Kavita Trust, rendered the vote of thanks.

Ananth Agni compered the event.