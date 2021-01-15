13 highways to be developed at a cost of 21,000 crore in North Karnataka: Nitin Gadkari

Bengaluru

The Union Minister for Road Transport , Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari announced that construction of 13 Highway projects of 847 km at a cost of 21000 crore in North Karnataka region has been approved.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Elevated Corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle , Hubli and construction of bridge over Bedthi channel at Dastikoppa village, Kalghataki Taluk.

“The Government of India is committed for the development of Highways in Karnataka.13 projects will be taken up in the State including construction of 4 lane road in Hubli– Dharwad Bypass and 4 lane ring road in Belagavi” , he explained.

He assured that, the ongoing projects in North – Karnataka region including Hubli– Hospete Highway will be completed shortly.

‘Karnataka is a progressive State. The Government of India will work hand in hand with the State Government to eradicate poverty by giving impetus to agriculture and industries. In the Transport Sector, priority will be given for the use of green fuel which will benefit the farmers’, he explained.

Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa expressed his happiness for initiating National Highway Projects for the second time in a month in the State.

The construction of Elevated Corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle , Hubli and construction of bridge over Bedthi channel at Dastikoppa village will ease the traffic in Ankola – Gooty Highway , he opined.

He appreciated the Union Government’s measure to invest Rs. 1.16 lakh crore for the development of Highways in the State. He said that, all cooperation will be extended to complete all highway projects within the stipulated time.

The construction of Elevated Corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle , Hubli will ease traffic congestion in Hubli City , Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said.

Govind Karjol, Deputy Chief Minister who spoke on the occasion appreciated that, during Nitin Gadkari’s tenure as Union Minister for Highways, 222 projects at a cost of Rs. 77,297 crore have been approved and action has been taken to upgrade 8819 kms of road .

He also thanked the Union Minister on behalf of people of Karnataka for his guidance and concern, economic and technical support for the construction of roads even during the covid 19 pandemic situation.

Jagadeesh Shettar, Minster for Industries said that, a long standing demand of the people of Hubli City is being realised . He requested the Union Minister to complete the four laning works of Hubli- Dharwad Bypass road and expansion of Hubli– Hospete National Highway works.

Union Minister, D.V.Sadananda gowda, Road Transport and Highway Minister for State General V.K.Singh and others were present.