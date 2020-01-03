12 senior IPS officers to retire in 2020

For the first time in recent years, the state government is going to witness a huge shortage of senior IPS officers with as many as 20 officers retiring from service this year.

The state government is likely to ask the officers on central deputation to return to the state to fill this vacuum.

The state government has released a list of 12 senior-most police officers who are set to retire during the year 2020. Four among them will retire at the end of January.

State director general and inspector general of police (DG & IGP) Neelamani N Raju, Home guards DGP M N Reddi, Housing Corporation DGP Raghavendra Auradkar and intelligence DIGP Rajendra Prasad will retire this month.

Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement head Manjunath Annigeri, and Kalaburagi city police commissioner M N Nagaraj, will retire in May. ADGP (prisons) N S Megharik, and DIGP T R Suresh will retire in July. Crime and technical services ADGP Parashiva Murthy is set to retire in September. Internal security division director general of police Asjit Mohan Prasad, and RT ADGPT Sunil Kumar, will reach the age of retirement in October.

In December, Handicraft Development ADGP Rajveer Pratap Sharma, will retire. It is said that there is lot of lobbying for filling the vacancy being created in the top police post in the state being vacated by DG and IGP of the state Neelamani N Raju.