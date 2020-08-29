11-yr-old rescued within 24hrs of abduction, kidnappers held

In an operation that involved a car chase, the East division police rescued an 11-year-old boy from kidnappers within 16 hours of the incident and arrested six persons early Saturday morning. The accused had allegedly kidnapped the boy in the hope of extracting a ransom of ₹2 crore from his father who is a businessman. The police had to open fire at the prime accused, who attacked them in an attempt to escape.

The boy was reunited with his family in the presence of Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who commended the police on their success.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East division) S.D. Sharanappa said that the prime accused, Mohammed Zain, is a resident of Shivajinagar. He was a regular visitor at a readymade garment showroom in Bharatinagar, which is owned by the victim’s father. “Based on what he saw, Zain concluded that it was a successful business, and decided to kidnap the owner’s youngest son for ransom,” he said.

He roped in his associates and, for one month, the gang kept tabs on the businessman’s house and shop. They mapped out the routine of all family members.

On Friday, Zain approached the boy while he was alone outside his house and lured him away with the promise of buying him a new kite. “They knew that the boy was fascinated with kite flying. He readily agreed to accompany Zain,” DCP Sharanappa added.

The accused took the boy to his car, and gave him a cold drink laced with sleeping pills. With the boy sedated, he drove to the outskirts of the city to a house in Shampura and called the father to inform that he had kidnapped his son. He demanded ₹2 crore for his safe release. He then instructed his associates to take the boy to Tumakuru in the same car.

The businessman approached the police for help. By evening, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Tabarak Fathima was formed to track down the boy and the kidnapper. Another team led by Inspector Sirajuddin tracked down the accused using call record details and traced the car to the outskirts of Tumakuru.

The accused were travelling with the boy in the car. Sensing trouble, they tried to flee. They evaded the police for 15 kilometres before the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car overturned and rolled into a field.

The police rescued the boy, who was fortunately unharmed.

Based on information given by the arrested men, the police tracked down Zain to the house in Shampura. “He attacked the police team in an attempt to escape. We had to open fire and shot him on the leg,” said a senior police officer.

“The kidnappers had rented a car and borrowed a SIM for the crime,” DCP Sharanappa said. Apart from Zain, the other accused are Fahim, Muzammil, Faizan, Shaheed and Khaleel.

Zain has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police are awaiting his recovery for further investigation.