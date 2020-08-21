11% of Pakistanis have developed protective immunity: Study

ISLAMABAD

Almost 11 per cent Pakistanis have developed protective immunity against the novel coronavirus that has claimed 6,219 lives and infected 291,588 people across the country, a media report said on Friday.The figures were revealed in the “National Seroprevalence Study” conducted in 25 cities in July this year by the Health Services Academy in collaboration with multiple partners, including Aga Khan University, and with technical support from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is part of the WHO Unity Study being conducted simultaneously in 25 other countries, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Seroprevalence studies are carried out with an objective to assess as to what percentage of population has developed protective immunity (antibodies) to the virus, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The study stated that nearly 11 per cent Pakistanis have developed protective immunity against the novel coronavirus, the report said.

“The seropositivity was more in urban areas compared to rural areas; similarly those who had contact with COVID-19 positive persons were more likely to have antibodies in their blood,” the study stated.

It reveals that the population of urban areas and people up to middle age are more protected against the disease.

However, the population in rural areas and senior citizens are at highest risk from a possible second wave of the deadly virus.

The virus was more common in young adults and significantly less in children and older people.

It was also found out in the study that the use of mask and frequent hand-washing in July was up to approximately 60 per cent and 70 per cent of the population, respectively.

The study suggests that areas with lower immunity rates may be at higher risk for future outbreaks.

Microbiologist Professor Javed Usman said detection of antibodies in the 11 per cent population was much less than his expectations as it meant that Pakistan was still far away from the concept of herd immunity.

“The concept of herd immunity arises if antibodies are developed in over 50 per cent of the population.