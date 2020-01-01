11 arrested for hacking young delivery boy

Eleven people were arrested on Monday for allegedly hacking a 25-year-old food delivery boy to death at Lakshminarayanapura, off Rajkumar Road, on the night of December 26.

The murder was caught on CCTV cameras near the crime scene and police managed to trace the suspects by analysing the footage.

Srirampura police said the victim, Manjunath P, a resident of Byatarayanapura Extension, had reportedly taken away a bike belonging to Tilak, a resident of Rajajinagar. Manjun ath recently asked Tilak to pay Rs 20,000 to get back the two-wheeler.

An enraged Tilak then contacted his friends and they decided to eliminate the delivery boy.

“Tilak called Manjunath over phone on December 26 and asked him to come to Lakshminarayanapura. Manjunath’s relatives allege he had given a loan of Rs 10,000 to Tilak. As he didn’t return the money, Manjunath took away his bike. But Tilak claims he never borrowed any money and Manjunath took the vehicle to extort from him. We are probing both angles,” a police officer said.

Tilak and his associates hacked Manjunath to death when he came to Lakshminarayanapura. The accused include Manjunath alias Tent Manja, Roshan alias Rakesh, Mahendra, Sanjay, Jeeva, Harikrishna, Akhilesh R, Vighnesh, Vijay alias Gubbi and Deepak alias Stephen, all aged between 18 and 23.