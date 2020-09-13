11 arrested for ganja consumption, peddling

Udupi

As many as 11 persons have been arrested for consumption and peddling of ganja from across Udupi district.

In Manipal, Maruk Abbas (23), Shivaprasad Keshav (29) and Akshay Bhat were arrested on the suspicion of consuming ganja. They were subjected to medical test and the results confirmed the same.

Russel Vian D’Souza (25) was arrested from near Shimbra bridge in Manipal while he was consuming ganja. A person named Siddharth Mida was caught while trying to sell ganja under Manipal police station limits and 350 gram ganja was confiscated from him.

Three persons were arrested from Padubidri toll gate during inspection of vehicles. The Padubidri police arrested Akshith Kumar, Pavan Kumar K and Yajnesh K for consumption ganja. The three were travelling towards Mangaluru in a car.

Abhishek (24) and Sunil (23) were arrested from Hemmady junction, Kundapur taluk for consumption of ganja. Mohammed Majamil (26) was arrested from Gopadi village of Kundapur talluk for the same.

The arrests come in the wake of an intensified action against drug menace all over the state, especially since the sensational Sandalwood drugs racket was busted. In recent days, the Udupi police department has been taking strict action against ganja consumption and peddling.