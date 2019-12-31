1000s flee to beach to escape bushfire

Victoria (Australia)

Thousands of people have fled to a beach in Victoria, Australia to escape bushfires racing towards the coast.

Locals in Mallacoota have described a “terrifying experience” of camping on wharves and boarding boats under blood-red skies.

Officials have confirmed another two people have been killed by fires in New South Wales (NSW) – there are now 12 deaths linked to the fire crisis.

Authorities say four people are missing in Victoria and another in NSW.

The beach town where fires turned day to night

The bodies of the latest victims – believed to be a father and son – were found in the town of Corbargo in NSW, which was hit by a massive blaze on Tuesday.

“Very tragic set of circumstances,” said NSW police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys. “[They were] obviously trying to do their best with the fire as it came through in the early hours of the morning.”

More than a dozen “emergency-level” blazes span a 500km (310 miles) stretch across two Australian states – from Batemans Bay in New South Wales (NSW) to Bairnsdale in Victoria.

Several holiday spots along the coast have been cut off and the main road in the region – the Princes Highway – has been closed.

Victoria’s state premier Daniel Andrews said navy ships may be called upon to provide food, water and power to the cut-off townships.

‘We were ready to jump into the water’

In Mallacoota, residents fled to the beach or took up shelter in fortified homes when they heard the warning siren go off at 08:00 local time on Tuesday.

“It should have been daylight but it was black like midnight and we could hear the fire roaring,” said David Jeffrey, a local business owner. “We were all terrified for our lives.”

“There’s a rock wall that they’ve built to keep back the sea, and that was where we were going to jump into the water if the radiant heat had hit,” he added.